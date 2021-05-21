‘Highlander’ Will Get A Reboot Starring Henry Cavill

There can be only one? Yeah right.

Through the years there have been many different versions of Highlander, the fantasy sci-fi saga about a race of immortal beings battling to determine who will be the lone winner of “The Prize” (Hence the tagline, “there can be only one.”) Despite the solitary nature of the concept, there were five Highlander films, two live-action series, an animated series, comics, games, and more. In recent years, there have been numerous attempts to revive the series with new stars or filmmakers, but each has fallen apart.

The latest star to try his hand at assuming the mantle of Highlander is reportedly Henry Cavill, who’s become a bankable action star thanks to his work in the Man of Steel films and as the star of Netflix’s The Witcher TV series. According to Deadline, Cavill is “in talks” for one of the leads in the new Highlander, which will be directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski. Per Deadline, “Its unknown the plot of this latest take or if Cavill will be playing a brand new character to the universe or a character from previous projects.”

Stahelski’s involvement with the film dates back almost five years. Prior to that, there were attempts to reboot the saga with Ryan Reynolds; there’s an article in the ScreenCrush archive about Reynolds’ joining the franchise that were written almost exactly nine years to the day of this one. So this remake has been attempted for a long time. But hey when you’re an immortal being, “a long time” is kind of an irrelevant concept anyway.

