Holy Hot Sauce! Wyoming’s FIRST Wingstop is Coming to Cheyenne.

Is anyone else here a huge fan of chicken wings? BBQ, Buffalo, teriyaki, you name it, I love them all. And here in Cheyenne, we have plenty of options for wings between Wing Shack, Double Dubs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. But, as far as I'm concerned, the more wings, the merrier!

So naturally, when I heard a rumor that Wingstop was coming to Cheyenne, I had to look into it. And I'm happy to confirm that Wingstop is making a home in the capital city. But even more exciting - it's the first Wingstop location in Wyoming!

Where Will Wingstop's Cheyenne Location Be?

The new Wingstop location will be in the old Starbucks location by King Soopers and Great Clips on Dell Range (3610 Dell Range Blvd.)

When Will Wingstop Open in Cheyenne?

So far, there's no news on when Wingstop will officially open its doors in Cheyenne. However, a glance at the location shows that the space is getting remodeled. So stay tuned because the second I find out when they'll be opening, you'll be the first to know.

What Does Wingstop Serve?

Wingstop specializes in chicken wings (I mean, it's in their name...), but that's not the only cuisine the restaurant serves. They also serve chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders, in case you aren't a fan of wings. They also have delicious french fries (the Louisianna Voodoo fries are THE BOMB!)

Where's the Closest Wingstop to Cheyenne?

If you feel like sampling Wingstop's menu before the Cheyenne location opens, you can find a nearby location in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Denver.

You can also check out their menu on Wingstop's website.