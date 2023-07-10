Hugh Jackman Dons Classic Wolverine Costume in ‘Deadpool 3’ First Look

He’s the best there is at what he does. And what he does is look tough wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit with blue accents.

Yes, he is Wolverine, and he is once again being played by Hugh Jackman in the upcoming film Deadpool 3. Despite his supposed retirement from the role more than five years ago, Jackman was coaxed back to play Logan at least once more — and this time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

In all the movies Jackman made as Wolverine, he never wore anything that even came close to approximating the character’s classic yellow and blue costume from Marvel Comics. In the early Fox X-Men films, the whole team wore matching black leather uniforms; in later movies, he tended toward black body armor or no costume at all.

Finally, in Deadpool 3, Jackman will get a chance to look like a real Marvel superhero. The movie’s official Instagram account shared a first photo of Jackman in a moviefied version of the iconic Wolverine suit. See it for yourself below:

The one element of the costume that is not present here is Wolverine’s pointy mask and helmet. So now fans have until Deadpool 3 comes out next year to wonder whether they’re going to see him in that thing at any point in the movie. (My guess? Yes you will — but not for long. Marvel doesn’t pay Hugh Jackman millions of dollars so people can look at a helmet.)

Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy and will (obviously) also star Ryan Reynolds as the title character. The other recent news around the film involves the addition of at least one other Fox Marvel movie alumnus to the cast: Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 3, 2024.

