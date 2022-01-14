Jeff Foxworthy is best known for his Southern humor.

Some of his most famous jokes are, "You Might Be A Redneck IF!"

But what if he had been from Wyoming.

For years a list of potential "JEFF FOXWORTH WYOMING JOKES" have been making their way around the internet.

The list is written by people from Wyoming and it keeps growing.

Recently, Terry Smith of Wyoming passed this list on to me and I thought that it was about time someone officially posted it.

IF JEFF FOXWORTHY HAD WRITTEN WYOMING JOKES!

If 'vacation' to you means going shopping for the weekend in Casper or Cheyenne (while the kids swim at the Comfort Inn)

You might live in Wyoming.

If parking your car for the night involves an extension cord,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you consider it a sport to gather your food by drilling through 8 inches of ice and sitting there all day hoping that the food will swim by,

You might live in Wyoming.

You might live in Wyoming. If you're proud that your state makes the national news primarily because it houses the coldest spot in the nation,You might live in Wyoming. If you have ever refused to buy something because it's 'too spendy',

You might live in Wyoming. If your local Dairy Queen is closed from November through March,

You might live in Wyoming. If someone in a store offers you assistance, and they don't work there,

You might live in Wyoming. If your dad's suntan stops at a line curving around the middle of his forehead,

You might live in Wyoming. If you have worn shorts and a parka at the same time,

You might live in Wyoming.

If your town has an equal number of bars and churches,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you know how to correctly pronounce Dubois, Kemmerer, and Fontenelle.

You might live in Wyoming.

If you measure distance in hours,

You might live in Wyoming.

If your family vehicle is a crew cab pickup,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you know several people who have hit a deer more than once,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you often switch from 'heat' to 'A/C in the same day and back again,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you can drive 65 mph through 2 feet of snow during a raging blizzard, without flinching,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you see people wearing hunting clothes at social events,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you've installed security lights on your house and garage and leave both unlocked,

You might live in Wyoming.

If the largest traffic jam in your town centers around a high school basketball game,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you carry jumper cables, a rifle, and a pistol in your car and your girlfriend knows how to use all of them better than you,

You might live in Wyoming.

If there are 7 empty cars running in the parking lot at Wal-Mart at any given time,

You might live in Wyoming.

If there are more people at work on Christmas Eve Day than on Opening of Deer Season,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you design your kid's Halloween costume to fit over a snowsuit,

You might live in Wyoming.

If driving is better in the winter because the potholes are filled with snow,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you know all 4 seasons: almost winter, winter, still winter and road construction,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you can identify a southern or eastern accent,

You might live in Wyoming.

If your idea of creative landscaping is a statue of a deer next to your cottonwood,

You might be from Wyoming.

If a brat is something you eat,

You might live in Wyoming.

If finding your misplaced car keys involves looking in the ignition,

You might live in Wyoming.

If you find 0 degrees 'a little warm,'

You might live in Wyoming.

If you actually understand these observations, and you forward them to all your Wyoming friends,

You ARE from Wyoming!

Who Is That Wyoming Girl In That Dusk Rose Thunderbird?