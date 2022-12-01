Indiana Jones Is Back in Action in the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer

Harrison Ford insists there is only one Indiana Jones — him. And the trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise sort of proves his point. It has an Indy who’s roughly Harrison Ford’s age — namely 80 years old. And then it also includes scenes with a younger Indy, who is played by ... Harrison Ford. (His face was de-aged using fancy special effects.)

The trailer for this fifth Indiana Jones is here, and it reveals the film’s full title: It is called Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer doesn’t indicate what the Dial of Destiny actually is, but it features plenty of action, a fair amount of whip cracking, and an appearance by Indy’s old pal Sallah, played by John Rhys-Davies. Take a look:

Here’s a better look at that de-aged Harrison Ford. (It looks pretty good, at least as a still photo.)

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Here is the movie’s official synopsis:

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to open in theaters on June 30, 2023.

The Most Underrated Disney Movies Of The Last 25 Years No one considers these Disney movies “classics” — but they should.