‘Injustice’ Movie Officially Announced By DC

DC Comics always used to be the sunnier, simpler alternative to Marvel. When Marvel was in its Silver Age glory, introducing complex, fallible characters like Spider-Man and X-Men, DC was still mostly dedicated to fanciful “imaginary stories” where Superman would briefly get split in two or Batman might marry Catwoman. Each company had their own style that they did well.

Lately, if the roles haven’t completely flipped, DC has at least found ways to cater to adult fans interested in darker material. They’ve made movies like Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe, and released comics like Dark Nights: Metal and Doomsday Clock. They’ve also partnered with NetherRealm, the studio that makes Mortal Kombat, on a series of violent fighting games called Injustice. Set in an alternate DC Universe, they involve a world where Superman goes mad and becomes an evil dictator, and the efforts of the other members of the Justice League to stop him. Two games have been released so far, and they both proved popular enough to inspire several years of Injustice comics as well.

While there’s still no word on a third Injustice game, DC has now revealed that they are making an animated Injustice movie. The news was revealed in the press release for their upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two DVD and Blu-ray. One of the disc’s special features is “A Sneak Peak at the next DC Animated Movie — An advanced look at Injustice.”

WBHE

DC has released over 40 animated features direct to home video since 2007, most adapting popular DC Comics graphic novels like The Death of Superman and Batman: Year One. Some are quite adult; a few, including Batman: The Killing Joke, are actually rated R. So the Injustice film could be just as intense and violent as the games.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two debuts on digital on July 27. It will be available on Blu-ray on August 10.

