Instagram Used Science to Find Out State Wyoming Hates the Most

There's a new Instagram page that claims to know which state Wyoming hates the most. Prepare to not be surprised.

Before I begin, I want to state clearly that I don't hate this state. Frankly, I don't hate anyone or any place. I have good friends in many states including the one Wyoming allegedly hates more than any others. Matt Shirley shared this on Instagram.

There you go, California. If Matt Shirley is correct, Wyoming (and most of the other western states) despises California above all others. I find it funny how many states don't like Texas and the fact that New Jersey hates all the other states. Brilliant and probably accurate.

One of my pet peeves in life occurs when people in one place hate on newcomers from other places. That's why I share this Instagram find with a bit of tongue in cheek. I appreciate the fact that while some in Wyoming definitely have an anti-California attitude, generally most are very kind when someone actually moves here.