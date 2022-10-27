Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota.

At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage to Toussaint Charbonneau, a Quebecois trapper. It is also suggested that he won her in a poker game.

Because of the mixed company of her owners, she learned native languages as well as French and English. Add those skills to what made her useful to Lewis and Clark.

She then Louis & Clark across the West to the Pacific ocean.

It was said that she died shortly after the Louis & Clark expedition. Other accounts have her living to a very old age and having a second husband.

The first report suggests that Sacajawea died in 1812, from putrid fever, a few years after giving birth to her daughter Lizette. She would have been 24-25 years old.

The problem here is that native American women back then were identified simply as “wives” and not mentioned by name.

The record shows that the wife of Charbonneau, a Snake Squaw, died leaving an infant girl. There is no mention of the name we would know her by.

The other story comes from the Shoshone that says Sacajawea left her husband, Charbonneau, to marry a Comanche.

She lived to old age and returned to her home in Wyoming where she died in 1884 at the age of 100.

The Shoshone, in Wyoming, are confident that Sacajawea is buried on the Wind River reservation.

The other grave possibility, nobody knows. It is said she is in an unmarked grave in South Dakota.

Since there aren't any accurate records from back then you'll have to make up your own mind based on what little information we have.

Actually, she could be buried in neither of these two places and we would not know it.

