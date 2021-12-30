Is There A Better Feeling Than Having A Good Wyoming Mail Day?

In a time when news is dreadful and dark, having a good day when you head to the mailbox is greatly appreciated. Good mail days are even more appreciated since most everything you used to get in the mail is done electronically.

JannHuizenga

In 1775 Ben Franklin was named Postmaster General and the Post Office Department was created in 1792. The history of mail delivery is incredible with letters being delivered by horseback, train, ships, planes, and automobiles. Even though we all complain about the mail service when we're waiting for something important and it's taking a while to show up, it's a great system. Drop a letter in the mail in Wyoming and it can be around the world in just a few days.

According to Readers Digest, the average American household receives 848 pieces of junk mail per year. Usually, the junk mail goes from mailbox to trashcan in 30 seconds. Our poor mail carriers are lugging around all that extra weight for nothing but a sore back.

Even though most of the time the mailbox is full of things you don't want, occasionally everyone has a good mail day.

Good mail days don't happen that often, but when they, it changes your whole day. Maybe it's an unexpected letter from a long-lost friend, a check or birthday card from your parents, getting good mail is a great feeling.

This week Prairie Wife and I both had good mail day's and ironically it was on the same day. My Grandma sent me a package that had a goose call that belonged to my grandpa before he passed, I received a check for a job I did AND finally got my Wyoming driver’s License. Prairie Wife got an autographed book from one of her favorite authors that she forgot was coming. In a split second our day was changed.

We grumble and mumble things about the mail service when we get other people’s mail, bills or when junk mail, when really, we should be praising the people that bring us 'a good mail day' from time to time.

Hats off to the mail carriers, sorters, transporters, postmasters and window clerks that help us get our mail.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.

