Johnny Depp believes that anyone can be "canceled" for any reason, whether or not they deserve it.

During a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where the Pirates of the Caribbean alum received the honorary Donostia Award, Depp spoke to reporters and Deadline about his perspective on the cancel culture phenomenon and how it has changed the entertainment industry.

“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” he began.

Depp has had his own brush with cancel culture amid his legal cases concerning his ex-wife Amber Heard, which include allegations of physical abuse from both parties.

“It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe,” Depp added. “It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

Depp also seemingly referenced his court battle with U.K. tabloid The Sun, which labeled him a "wife-beater" — a claim he vehemently denies.

“It doesn’t matter if a judgment, per se, has taken some artistic license," he said. "When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in — stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you.”

Following the case, Warner Bros. dropped Depp from the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, in which he previously played main villain Gellert Grindelwald. Actor Mads Mikkelsen has since replaced him in the role. Heard was not dropped from Warner Bros.' Aquaman 2.

Depp is currently battling Heard in a $50 million defamation lawsuit; Heard is pursuing a counterclaim of $100 million.



During the press conference, Depp noted that he was "worried" that his attendance at the festival “would offend people” and that he “didn’t want to offend anyone."

“I haven’t done anything, I just make movies,” the actor concluded.