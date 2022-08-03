‘Joker 2’ Gets Official Release Date

Well, not every DC Comics movie is canceled at least.

Warner Bros. announced today, amidst a flurry of publicity about the company’s axing of its formerly upcoming Batgirl movie that it had selected an official release date for Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming sequel to its massively successful and award-winning Joker movie directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the title character.

Little is known about the film so far, beyond the return of Phillips as director and writer and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. The latest reports about the movie claimed that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the cast of the film as Harley Quinn, the Joker’s on-again-off-again girlfriend. The same reports also claimed that Joker 2 could actually be a musical. (That would certainly give one big reason why you would want Gaga in the movie.)

The film’s subtitle is a reference to a medical condition where “an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family.” If the Joker is involved, the only character canonically he’d share a mental disorder with would be Harley Quinn. There has also been some chatter that Willem Dafoe may be joining the sequel as well, possibly in the role of a Joker copycat.

The first movie, an alternate origin story for Batman’s most famous villain, grossed an astounding $1 billion worldwide, and wound up winning Academy Awards for Phoenix and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Joker: Folie à Deux will open in theaters on October 4, 2024 — exactly five years to the day that the original Joker was released.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.