Justin Bieber teamed up with Quavo for their latest hit — "Intentions."

The music video tells the story of three well-deserving women who are fans of Bieber's music. The singer surprises them and gives them each a great day alongside Quavo.

The latest track comes from the 25-year-old's upcoming fifth studio album, Changes. The "Yummy" singer's record will release on Valentine's Day (February 14). The album will feature collaborations with Kehlani, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, Clever and a remix with Summer Walker.

Listen to the track and watch the music video, below.

The Biebs will hit the road this spring on his North American Changes Tour which will officially kick off in May and conclude in August. Kehlani and Jayden Smith will act as support for the tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 14 at noon local venue time.

Check out the full Justin Bieber and Quavo "Intentions" lyrics, below.

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter

Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer

Shower you with all my attention

Yeah these are my only intentions

Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread

Heart full of equity you're an asset

Make sure that you don't need no mentions

Yeah these are my only intentions

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

Shout out to your mom and dad for making you

Standing ovation, they did a great job raising you

When I create you're my muse

That kind of smile that makes the news

Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets

Triple threat you a boss, you a bae, you a beast

You make it easy to choose

You got a mean touch, I can't refuse (No I can't refuse it)

Repeat Chorus: Justin Bieber

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Already pass, you don't need no approval

Girl everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal

Second, to none, you got the upper hand now

Don't need to smile to know you the brain now

You're my rock, my Colorado

Got that ring, just like Toronto

Love you now, a little more tomorrow

That's how I feel, act like you know that you are-

Repeat Chorus: Justin Bieber

[Verse 3: Quavo]

No cap, no pretendin'

You don't need mentions (No cap)

Got 'em setting goals, they don't wanna be independent ('Pendent)

Tell them to mind your business (Woo), we in our feelings

It's fifty-fifty percentage (Fifty)

Attention we need commitment (Oh)

We got it both, admitted (Both)

It's funny we both listen (Both)

It's a blessing'cause we both get it (Both)

You the best thing and I don't need a witness (Best thing)

Imma find me a ring and pray it's perfect fitted (Perfect)

Repeat Chorus: Justin Bieber

[Outro: Justin Bieber]

Only intentions

That's all I plan to do

Oh, oh, oh