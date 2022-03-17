Justin Bieber's stop on the Justice Tour in Denver on Wednesday (3/16) had to pause mid-show after a power glitch occurred just 7 songs into his set. Video below.

Power Problems Hault Justin Bieber Show in Denver Mid-Show

It's hard to believe because he's been putting out music for so long, and I've been in radio so long, but I had never been able to make it to any of the previous Denver tours stops for Justin Bieber over the years. His last two stops in Denver had been canceled or postponed, so when I saw that the Justice tour had a stop in Denver scheduled for March 16th, 2022, I was stoked. The Biebs has been on fire the last handful of years and I was really excited to see his live performance because I've only heard amazing things. My first Bieber experience was one I'll never forget, but not for the normal reasons.

We got to our seats at the Ball Arena right as the Biebs hit the stage, dead center so we could see the entire setup as seen above. It was amazing. There was a massive LED screen, laser lights, pyro, the production was AMAZING. "Holy" then "Where Are U Now" into "What Do You Mean," the show was just rocking! "Yummy" kicks off and Justin and his dancers are killing it... All of a sudden, the sound starts to crackle and then completely goes out. At the same time, the big LED screen behind them started to go out panel by panel. He and the dancers finished the choreography to "Yummy" as the arena was silent as seen in the video below. I'd guess they could still the music in the inner ear monitors and were hopeful the sound would kick back in so they finished the performance. After they finished, Bieber calmly walked over to the back of the stage, greeted the band, and sat down with them right on the side of the stage.

As seen in the video below, with only the basic crowd lights on and zero sound, the crowd stayed very upbeat and positive. They were cheering, chanting his name, even singing "Baby," acapella. At one point, the crowd started to do the wave! I think the only person angry was the super drunk lady behind me, more on her in a second. According to a source who works backstage at Ball Arena with the set-up and tear-down crew, there was a big "boom" backstage when a power transformer blew and was on fire. The fire department came, made sure all was safe, and then they were able to re-start the show where it left off with the help of the backup generators which I heard running as we exited the show.

Bieber gets on the mic to a huge roar from the fans, tells the crowd there was a power issue and while they wouldn't have the giant LED screen or extra effects, the sound was back and they were ready to continue the show. Even without all of the bells and whistles, the crowd loved the show. They loved the reason they went to the show, and that was to see Justin do what he's best at, entertain. Big props to Bieber and his crew for being able to continue after such a crazy string of events. They truly didn't miss a beat and we were all so happy they did whatever they could to continue the show. Check out the videos I took below.

As far as the follow-up on the Drunk girl behind me, she got back into it and was having such a great time that she fell from her row, down into mine, and right on top of me. Covering me in her nasty choice of beer by the way. Weird way to end an already interesting night but I'm glad I got to see the Biebs live. Can't wait until the next show.

