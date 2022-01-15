Kanye West Reveals Travis Scott Sent Him the Address to ‘Ye’s Daughter’s Birthday Party

Kanye West is crediting Travis Scott for enabling Ye to attend his daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party.

On Saturday evening (Jan. 15), West gave an update on being able to celebrate with his child after a stressful day on Instagram Live. He initially claimed earlier today that he was not allowed to know the location of the party.

"Yo, I'm so happy right now, I just came from Chi's party," Kanye said in the video. "And I just gotta shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend the birthday memory with my daughter, to be with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. It was Kris and Corey. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, ’cause security stopped me once again when I got there. And, you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialog and everyone just had a great time. I'm just really happy I could be there for my children."

A few hours prior, Kanye alleged that he'd been left in the dark by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian about the party, which he very much wanted to attend.

"Wishing my daughter a public happy birthday," said an emotional Kanye while filming himself inside his car. "I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. There's nothing legal. They're saying these are the kind of games that are being played. This the kind of thing that has really affected my health for the longest. I'm just not playing, I'm taking control of my narrative this year. I'm being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father and I'm not finna let this happen. We gon' be in real time with this right here. Chicago, happy birthday. I love you. I'm just putting this online ’cause I need y'all support. I done called Kim, text the nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now. That's gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her."

Kanye was later filmed at the party, which was a dual celebration for Chicago and Stormi, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's young daughter. Now we know it was La Flame who dropped the location.

See video of Kanye ecstatic about being able to attend Chicago's party below.