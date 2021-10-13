Keep Your Eye On Your Homes Natural Gas During The Wyoming Winter

The winter weather is beating up Wyoming and there are so many things to be reminded of for your safety and that includes your natural gas. Black Hills Energy has been in business since 1883 when they lit up Deadwood, South Dakota for the first time and have been providing energy ever since.

According to their website, The Black Hills Energy company now provides Natural Gas and Electricity to 1.3 million customers in 8 states including Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado. With the recent winter storms, B.H.E. sent out an email providing tips for your safety and ways to avoid issues during rough weather. Ice and snow can damage your natural gas meters and sometimes cause issues with the flow of gas into your home. No gas = no heat and you'll be bundled up while you wait for service techs to get there and fix the issue.

To assure you don't run into issues here are some tips Black Hills Energy offers:

When clearing the snow away from your gas meter, do it carefully with a broom or your hand. A shovel or other tool can cause damage to the meter.

Make sure you're aware of where your meter is and don't get too close with a snow blower, blade or shovel.

If your furnace vent is at a lower level on your home, clear the snow and ice away to allow proper ventilation.

Also, a gas or carbon monoxide leak can cause grave danger to your family. If you all of a sudden have flu like symptoms (runny nose, headache, drowsiness, sick to your stomach or sore throat) or if your windows are frosting inside or you feel a draft from your furnace when it's off, could all be signs of trouble.

