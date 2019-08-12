Keeping Up With The Kardashians Family Bonding In Wyoming

On the upcoming season (17) of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) the Matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner wants the family to bond in Jackson, Wyo, according to E! News.

All the Kardashian/Jenner girls seem to have all gotten together, strapped on their cowboy boots and hats for some family time in the Cowboy State. In the exclusive sneak peek that E! released they start off by showing some of the great features Wyoming has to offer. Then it shows all the girls in their best cowgirl attire. Kris, the mother, has on knee-high Versace boots, we hope she doesn't plan on doing hiking in those.

The oldest sister, Kourtney is trying to get in the western spirit by giving a "Yee-Haw" or Hee-Haw" yell, but it didn't go so well. On top of that, Kourtney will also be participating in a cattle-drive. The irony behind Kourtney doing the cattle-drive is the first reality show she did was called Cattle Drive.

Kris Jenner explains why she brought the family to Jackson, Wyo:

"So, in case you're wondering why I wanted to bring you all to Jackson Hole, I think we just really needed some family bonding time," Kris begins, explaining that she feels like, "things are a little bit off" between them and hopes this trip will help everyone reset. "Each one of us has maybe a small to medium-sized issue with another, and I really think that we need to work on the things that are bothering us internally."

KUTWK gets back underway on September 8th at 7 pm MST.

​