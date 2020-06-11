Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock are separating after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the singer and Voice judge filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4.

As of right now, it's unclear what led to their split, but the pair have been quarantining together at their Montana ranch amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In fact, Clarkson has even been filming episodes of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, from the comfort of their own home.

"It's a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family," she said during a recent episode. "It's something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home."

The longtime couple, who met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, wed in 2013 and share two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Over the years, the Grammy winner never shied away from talking about their passionate relationship, specifically their sex life, and how crazy about she was about Blackstock.

"I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him," Clarkson revealed in a 2017 interview. "And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him."

"I honestly thought I was asexual — I'd never been turned on like that in my whole life," she added. "I was like, 'Oh that's that feeling... okay!' That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn't have a clue."