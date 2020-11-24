‘Jeopardy!’ Names Ken Jennings First Interim Host

The (game) show must go on. Jeopardy! has announced it will resume production on November 30, following the recent passing of the show's longtime host Alex Trebek after his battle with pancreatic cancer. Jeopardy! record holder Ken Jennings will be stepping in interim host until further notice. During his time as a contestant on the show, Jennings won a total of 74 consecutive games.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” said Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards in a statement. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

Jennings is a great pick for a Jeopardy! guest host. Very few people are as familiar with the game show as he is. However, he will only be the first in a series of guest hosts, to be announced in the coming weeks. It’s unclear just how long Jennings will take on the role before passing it over to the next person. The guest hosts will keep the show going until Jeopardy! can find a long-term replacement. After Trebek’s 37-season run, it’s going to be difficult to find someone who can live up to his legacy.

Jeopardy! is still in its 37th season, and Trebek’s pre-recorded episodes will last until Christmas Day. Episodes hosted by Jennings will begin airing in January 2021.