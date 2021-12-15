Kim Kardashian Passed the Baby Bar Exam and Is One Step Closer to Becoming a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is now one step closer to becoming a lawyer. She recently revealed that she passed the baby bar exam, according to People.

Kardashian posted a series of pictures on her Instagram and Twitter accounts explaining how excited she was to pass the exam. She also encouraged her followers to never "give up even when you are holding on by a thread."

Read the lengthy caption she posted:

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I go back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses.) In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kardashian also praised Van Jones, Jessica Jackson and Edy Haney for inspiring her and shared how much she respects and appreciates them. She also thanked her professors and Bar Bri Law school bar prep for preparing her.

She then talked about her dad, late famed attorney Robert Kardashian, in the Instagram post, and wrote:

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader! Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

According to The Wall Street Journal, Kardashian hopes to "start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated."

See her full post below:

