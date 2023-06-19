Kraven the Hunter has never been one of Spider-Man’s biggest enemies. He’s not Green Goblin or Doctor Octopus. He’s not even Hobgoblin or Mysterio or the Sandman. But now, before any of those characters, Kraven has his very own movie, making him one of the very few Marvel super-villains — after Venom and maybe Morbius if you want to be really generous with the villain category — to headline their own film

Only it doesn’t look like he’s the villain in the film, at least according to the brand new red-band trailer. In it, Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is more of a dark avenger, kind of like the Punisher — he kills but, like, for the “right” reasons. Or, as he puts it: “My father puts evil into the world. I take it out.” (His father, by the way, is Russell Crowe with a crazy Russian accent.)

Check out the trailer below:

The film was, somewhat surprisingly, directed by J.C. Chandor, the guy behind such movies as Margin Call, All Is Lost, and A Most Violent Year. And the cast also includes Ariana DeBose as Spider-Man villain Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s brother (who is also the Spidey villain Chameleon) and Alessandro Nivola plays the Rhino, who is teased in that last moment of the trailer.

And here is the full poster for the movie:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.

Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to open in theaters on October 6.

