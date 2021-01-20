Lady Gaga Wears Golden Dove as Symbol of Peace While Singing National Anthem at Inauguration

Lady Gaga delivered a stunning rendition of the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday (January 20), Biden was sworn into office and the "Born This Way" singer performed during the ceremony.

Gaga was accompanied by the United States Marine Band. She donned a black jacket complete with a giant gold dove pin to symbolize peace, along with a billowing crimson ballgown skirt. Her voice flowed into her gold microphone while she hit her signature runs with meticulous precision.

Once she completed the anthem, former President Barack Obama waved to her while the Bidens nodded in her direction and clapped. Gaga appeared moved by the historic weight of the event.

Watch Lady Gaga's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," below:

Prior to the performance, Gaga shared how much the honor meant to her on Twitter. "Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor," she tweeted. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly," she added in a followup tweet. "I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land."

See her tweets, below.

Gaga previously sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl 50 in 2016.