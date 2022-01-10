Lady Serenades A Wyoming Bison & He Loves It

In the video below you can watch this lady serenade this big bison beast and he actually likes it.

The bison featured in this video is domesticated but they are wild animals and should be respected as such. Do not try this in Yellowstone or anywhere Bison are present.

The video comes from the YouTube page Western AF.

I'll let you figure out what the AF stands for.

It's a collection of Western singers from states out west like Wyoming. Most of them you have never heard of. Some of them you have. ALL of them are VERY GOOD!

attachment-Western AF YouTube main page loading...

Most of the songs on this site are traditional sounding and sing about the Western lifestyle.

You'll find a few old songs you knew and some that were written by the artist that is singing them.

I don't find any of these singers on the top of the music charts. But then again what is true Western music doesn't often make it there these days.

In the photo below Jason Dea sits in an old theater singing a song he wrote.

attachment-Jason Dea West Railroad Ghost Western AF loading...

In the photo below is Jade Brodie, singer-songwriter, train conductor, all country.

Jade invited Western AF out to her property in None of Your Goddamn Business County (that's in the Nevada desert).

Her rugged ranch lifestyle reflects her music.

attachment-Jade Brodie Western AF YouTube page loading...

The settings where Wester AF shoots these videos is usually someplace unusual. There is the lady in the middle of the buffalo herd, NOT A GOOD IDEA!

But there is also one singer, Mikayla McVey, sitting on the stairs in an old building.

The bare walls around her along with the bare steps make the song she is singing sound even better.

attachment-Mikayla McVey 2 Western AF YouTube page loading...

So, back to your lady who was Serenading the bison.

Western AF put a disclaimer below the video which reads:

Notice: Don't approach bison. This was shot on a ranch under the supervision of professionals. The bison featured in this video is domesticated but they are wild animals and should be respected as such. Do not try this in Yellowstone or where Bison are present.

They did not just drive out there with a camera crew. They were supervised.

The singer is Cristina Vane.

Western AF writes under the video: Thank you Cristina for visiting us this summer in Wyoming! It was great to capture some vids, see the sights, and the highlight was seeing you play music for Billy the Bison.

I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.

No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.

This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?

Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.

How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?

Below are some examples.