Larimer County Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

A 12-year-old boy left his Northern Colorado home on Saturday evening following an argument and is now missing.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that 12-year-old Dorian Ortiz went missing at around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 5.

He was seen getting into a plum or red sedan with his 34-year-old mother Jessica Ortiz (Jessica English), who does not have custodial rights. The vehicle was being driven by an unknown male adult.

Jessica is believed to reside in Lakewood and they could be heading there.

Dorian was last seen wearing gray Nike shoes with an orange swoosh, gray basketball shorts,and blue t-shirt with a pocket.

If you know Dorian or Jessica’s whereabouts, or have information that may help locate them, please call 970-416-1985.