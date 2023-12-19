Legendary West Coast Rapper ‘Ice Cube’ Coming to Wyoming in 2024

Legendary West Coast Rapper &#8216;Ice Cube&#8217; Coming to Wyoming in 2024

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM

One of the founding members of the west coast super groups, N.W.A and Westside Connection, a pioneer of both gangster rap and political rap (subgenres of Hip-Hop), and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Ice Cube is coming to Wyoming.

The Cheyenne venue, The Lincoln, made the announcement yesterday (Monday December 18th, 2023), via their official Facebook page with a photo and caption that read:

Let’s do this again, shall we?😉
Ice Cube 4/18
Tickets on sale 1/3/24, $85-$175🔥

The event details are as follows:

  • WHEN: Thursday, April 14th, 2024
  • WHERE: The Lincoln - 1615 Central Ave, Cheyenne, Wyoming
  • COST: $85.00 - $175.00

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024.

For more details, check out the concert event page here.

This is one concert that you won't want to miss. It will definitely be one for the history books.

7 November 2023
