Little Girl’s ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’ Song Goes Viral and Gains Paramore’s Hayley Williams as a Fan

A little girl named Jolee Dunn has written an original song about buttholes. Yes, really. It's called "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole" and it's gone viral.

The eight-year-old Los Angeles native became an overnight sensation after her mom, Lisa, posted a clip of the performance on Twitter, writing, "My kid wrote a song called, 'I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole.' Quite honestly, it slaps."

As of right now, more than six million people have watched the video, which sees Jolee singing, "I wonder what's inside your butthole/ Maybe there is astronauts/ Maybe there is aliens/ All inside your butthole/ What's inside your butthole?/ I always want to know."

Check out the performance for yourself, below:

The clip has nearly 400K likes and thousands of retweets in just 48 hours. In fact, some websites are calling it the song of the summer because no one can get the adorable tune out of their heads.

The song even got support from a few well-known celebrities, including Paramore singer Hayley Williams, who tweeted: "suddenly self-conscious about my album bc if I am honest with myself it will never be this good."

Blink 182's Tom DeLonge also retweeted the video and jokingly wrote, "This is an early @blink182 song. She owes us money."

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radner performed his own version of the track...

...and Diplo wants to produce a remix.

Move over, viral subway singer. A new star has been born.