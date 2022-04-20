A Live-Action ‘Voltron’ Movie Is Coming to Amazon

From days long ago, from uncharted regions of the universe, comes a legend... the legend of Voltron, defender of the universe.

(Now in live-action.)

The ’80s animated series Voltron remains popular amongst fans nostalgic for the era, and the series has gotten several animated revivals through the years. Surprisingly, a big-screen version of Voltron — about a team of heroes who pilot five robotic lions that combine together to form one giant, badass robot — has never made into a big-screen movie, even as most of the era’s most popular kids cartoons like Transformers and G.I. Joe got their own cinematic adaptations.

A big-screen Voltron was proposed in the mid-2000s, but legal wrangling over the rights, followed by various and sundry corporate bankruptcies essentially sunk the project before it ever got made. Finally, now, it seems like the movie will actually happen. The Hollywood Reporter says that Amazon is in negotiations for a live-action Voltron that would be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. His most recent project, Red Notice, recently became Netflix’s most-watched movie in history.

According to THR, “Thurber also came up with the story and will co-write the script with Ellen Shanman.” But it’s not clear yet if Thurber would direct Voltron right away; there has been talk of not just one Red Notice sequel, but two — potentially filmed back-to-back like The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions to keep costs down. If those movies happen, it could push Voltron back. And haven’t fans of lions that transform into big robots suffered enough?!?

