When you find the perfect dog, you've found a best friend forever! With so many different breeds to choose from, we're going to run down the top choices from Wyomingites and which breeds are best suited for the Cowboy State!

Wyoming has such drastic variations of altitude...the highest point being Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range at 13,804ft and the lowest being being Belle Fourche River at 3,099ft. So can the dog breed you choose be affected by the altitude the same as humans? According to petmd.com the answer is yes, but normally the altitude doesn't begin affecting most dogs until they are up over 8,000 feet.

In 2020, the amount of dogs that were adopted into families was large, so much so, may adoption shelters were left low in numbers. Even though the adoption rate was high, being picky on the breed was a common occurrence. The American Kennel Club released the rankings of the top dog breeds in the country. The Labrador Retriever was #1, French Bulldog took the #2 spot away from German Shepherds who now sit at #3.

In Wyoming the top spot was the same as the national average with the Labrador Retriever being #1, but the rest of the pack are as mixed the mutt named Sparky I had as a kid. You know, no one really knows what all is on the list of possibilities, but we love them anyway! In our survey to find the top breed in the state, we found many people that had a hard time choosing just one. Made me think that they have multiple breeds and didn't want any of them finding out which one mom or dad called their favorite!

This isn't a competition, just a show of love for all of your favorite puppy dogs! I encourage you to scroll ahead, but be aware of cuteness overload. So cute in fact, that it's been know to draw tears.

Wyoming's Favorite Dog Breeds

