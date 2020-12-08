Mario Lopez Is Sexy Colonel Sanders in Bizarre New Lifetime KFC Movie

Did you have “Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders” on your 2020 bingo card?

On Monday (December 7), Lifetime and KFC announced that Lopez will play Colonel Sanders in A Recipe for Seduction, the first Lifetime original mini-movie presented by Kentucky Fried Chicken.

“Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer,” the official KFC Facebook teased in a post of the movie poster, which shows the Saved By the Bell actor with salt-and-pepper hair, glasses and a beard portraying the face of the famous fried chicken fast food chain.

The official synopsis on Lifetime’s website says, “As the holidays near, an heiress (played by Bosch alum Justene Alpert) contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef arrives with his secret recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s plans.”

Watch the trailer, below.

The 15-minute mini movie will premiere on December 13 on Lifetime and will be available to stream throughout the holiday season on all Lifetime apps and VOD platforms.

The chaotic branding continues with a KFC and Uber Eats collaboration, which will be giving away six free extra crispy tenders with a purchase of $20 or more between December 13 through December 19 in celebration of the film.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions from Twitter: