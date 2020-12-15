Marvel’s Helstrom series has been cancelled at Hulu after just one season. According to Variety, the show was the last of the live-action shows produced by Jeph Loeb’s Marvel Television unit. As Marvel’s creative properties get soaked up by Disney under their merger, Helstrom — and Marvel Television — is officially coming to an end.

Helstrom focused on the brother and sister duo of Damon and Ana Helstrom, played by Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon. As the children of a notorious serial killer, the pair has a complicated dynamic as they hunt down the worst of humanity with their respective skills. The rest of the cast included Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.

At one time, Marvel TV had a large slate of programs, with six shows on Netflix as well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D on ABC, Legion on FX, Cloak & Dagger on Freeform, The Gifted on Fox, and Runaways on Hulu. Over the past few years, all of these shows have either been axed or wrapped up on their own accord.

With a fresh start, Marvel Studios under Kevin Feige is producing several live-action shows for Disney+. The first of these will be WandaVision, which premieres on January 15. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives next on March 19, with Loki following in May. Other upcoming series include Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.