Marvel’s Complete Phase Four, Five, and Six Lineups

If you’re feeling like there’s been a lot of stuff from Marvel lately, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

At Comic-Con 2022, the company revealed a massive slew of new movies and television shows, enough for three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This era of the MCU — the current Phase Four, and the upcoming Phase Five and Phase Six — have officially been dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.” The first three Phases of the MCU were known as “The Infinity Saga.”

Phase Four of the MCU is everything that has been released since the start of the pandemic, both in theaters and on Disney+. Movie-wise there was Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. On TV, we had WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

That leaves just two major projects left in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law television series and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

In Phase Five, there are currently six movies announced: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, The Marvels, Blade, Captain America: New World Order, and Thunderbolts. There are also seven TV series: What If...? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again.

And then there’s Phase Six, which currently consists of just three movies: Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel said Secret Wars would conclude this unusually brief phase of the MCU, but there could be at least a couple as-yet-unannounced TV series to go along with these films. (Given Marvel’s current pace, it seems very unlikely they’d go an entire year without releasing something on Disney+.)

Here is the release order of all these upcoming titles, both films and TV shows, covering the next three years of Marvel...

