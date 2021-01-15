McKinley Bridge Claims Another Delivery Truck, “Significant Damage” to Both

The Casper Police Department recently released a photo of a well-meaning delivery truck who became just another victim of the McKinley Street Bridge.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to CPD, the driver of the vehicle was able to walk away from the incident with "non life-threatening" injuries, but the truck itself, as well as the bridge, had "significant damage."

CPD offered some advice to truck drivers, and those who call for deliveries, saying "If you are a truck driver, or work at a business that receives deliveries from large trucks, please make sure they are aware of this location and take steps to avoid it."

The McKinley Street Bridge was apparently hungry for some fresh snacks yesterday. 🍍 In all seriousness, the driver of... Posted by Casper Police Department on Friday, January 15, 2021