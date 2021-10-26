Top 12 Modern Horror Movie Scream Kings

When it comes to horror movies and slasher films, scream queens tend to get all the credit. And for good reason! After all, what would Scream be without Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox? What would Halloween be without Jamie Lee Curtis, or The Conjuring universe be without Vera Farmiga?

Meanwhile, the recurring men of the horror genre are often all too overlooked. If there are scream queens, then there can certainly be scream kings, too.

So to celebrate the Halloween season, we've rounded up a list of the top 12 modern-day scream kings, from Devon Sawa and Matthew Lillard to Evan Peters and the late Anton Yelchin.

Read on to check out the full list of our favorite scream kings.