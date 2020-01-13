The ‘Morbius’ Trailer Features a Surprising Marvel Cameo

Jared Leto stars in Morbius, based on the long-running Spider-Man supporting character, who is sometimes one of Spidey’s antagonists and sometimes one of his allies. Either way, he’s basically just a funky sci-fi vampire who drinks human blood.

Nobody is going to be talking about any of that, though. The only thing people are going to care about in this new Morbius trailer is the surprising cameo at the end from Michael Keaton, who was last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming playing Spidey’s nemesis the Vulture. Sony has made no bones about the fact that they want to make a big interconnected universe of Spider-Man movies, and Keaton’s appearance in Morbius is a huge step in that direction, and seemingly sets the stage for both to return together in either the next Spider-Man film or in a standalone movie about Spidey’s villains. (A Sinister Six movie was in development years ago, but never materialized.)

Note also the Spider-Man poster with “MURDERER” graffiti sprayed over it in the trailer. (There’s a screengrab of it above.) That clearly sets Morbius after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. (If you haven’t seen it, we won’t spoil why.) So, again, there’s way more Spidey stuff in this Morbius than we might have expected — particularly since Venom had basically no direct references to Peter Parker or Spider-Man.

Watch the trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius opens in theaters on July 31.