11 Most Successful U.S. Reality Stars Revealed
From the early days of Candid Camera and MTV's The Real World, TV audiences have long been obsessed with reality shows.
Our fascination with less-than-glossy, drama-filled content has been proven again and again by the popularity of social media apps such as YouTube, Vine and TikTok, but it all started with reality TV. Over the years we've propelled countless reality TV stars to fame and fortune (or in the case of Paris Hilton, more fame and fortune).
From their ever-growing social media clout to their explosive bank accounts, SlotsUp used data ranging from net worths to Instagram followings to determine and rank the top reality stars.
From the pop culture movers and shakers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to the dancers-turned-moguls of Dance Moms, we've got the rundown on the most successful reality stars in the U.S., according to SlotsUp.
- 11
Bhad Bhabie
Age: 18
Net worth: $3M
Reality claim to fame: Dr. Phil (2016)
- 10
Caitlyn Jenner
Age: 72
Net worth: $75M
Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)
- 9
RuPaul
Age: 61
Net worth: $45M
Reality claim to fame: RuPaul's Drag Race (2009)
- 8
Kourtney Kardashian
Age: 42
Net worth: $49M
Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)
- 7
Paris Hilton
Age: 40
Net worth: $300M
Reality claim to fame: The Simple Life (2003)
- 6
Khloe Kardashian
Age: 37
Net worth: $37M
Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)
- 5
Kelly Clarkson
Age: 39
Net worth: $26M
Reality claim to fame: American Idol (2002)
- 4
Kendall Jenner
Age: 26
Net worth: $34M
Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)
- 3
Jojo Siwa
Age: 18
Net worth: $10M
Reality claim to fame: Dance Moms (2011)
- 2
Kim Kardashian
Age: 41
Net worth: $1B
Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)
- 1
Kylie Jenner
Age: 24
Net worth: $674M
Reality claim to fame: Keeping Up With the Kardashians (2007)