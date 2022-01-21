11 Most Successful U.S. Reality Stars Revealed

From the early days of Candid Camera and MTV's The Real World, TV audiences have long been obsessed with reality shows.

Our fascination with less-than-glossy, drama-filled content has been proven again and again by the popularity of social media apps such as YouTube, Vine and TikTok, but it all started with reality TV. Over the years we've propelled countless reality TV stars to fame and fortune (or in the case of Paris Hilton, more fame and fortune).

From their ever-growing social media clout to their explosive bank accounts, SlotsUp used data ranging from net worths to Instagram followings to determine and rank the top reality stars.

From the pop culture movers and shakers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to the dancers-turned-moguls of Dance Moms, we've got the rundown on the most successful reality stars in the U.S., according to SlotsUp.