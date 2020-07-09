Mountain Lion Spotted In Casper Early Thursday

Wyoming Game and Fish responded to a report of a Mountain Lion in east Casper early Thursday.

Game and Fish spokesperson Janet Milek said Casper police were called to the Elkhorn Creek area early Thursday. Milek said the animal was likely traveling under the cover of night when day broke and it took shelter. The animal was found lying under bushes in front of a home.

A listener sent us this video of the animal:

When a Game and Fish biologist arrived on scene, the mountain lion was spooked and ran away.

Milek said it's a good idea to keep your pets inside for the next few days. If you see a mountain lion in Casper, contact Game and Fish at 307-473-3400.

It's not unusual for younger mountain lions to be pressed in the area as their mothers wean them, Milek said.