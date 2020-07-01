NASA Signs Off on Fragrance that Smells Like… Space

Because who wouldn't want to smell like our universe?

There aren't many absolutes in this world, but I'm thinking this could be one of them... everything has a scent. Even stuff that is fragrance free has a musk to it. Just ask my dog. He can smell things that I can't and I'm using his nose as evidence on this hypothesis.

With that being said, apparently space also has a scent.

Think about that for a second. Have you ever considered what space might smell like? I think it would smell cold. You know, like when someone gives you a hug after being outside in the cold. There's a certain scent to that. Maybe it's just the scent of damp, compressed air. Anyway, what do you think the final frontier smells like?

According to astronauts, it's a mixture of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.

And even though it sounds like a joke from 30 Rock, you can also smell like gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum with a new NASA-approved fragrance called Eau de Space. The scent was originally created by a chemist named Steve Pearce in 2008 as a training tool for those destined for outer space. The idea now is to not only have a fun product, but to also educate students about an aspect of astronomy I don't think many of us have considered.

Eau de Space will be priced at $15 and will be available in October 2020.