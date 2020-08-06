National Park Service Shares Hilarious, But On Point ‘Bear Safety Tips’

It is great to know the National Park Service has a sense of humor. They posted a very informative message on what to do if you encounter a bear up close and personal to their official Facebook page, but embedded in the tip, were some pretty awesome anecdotes.

The message states:

READ: Please don’t run from bears or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself.⁣⁣

As a follow-up to a previous post, if you come upon a stationary bear, move away slowly and sideways; this allows you to keep an eye on the bear and avoid tripping. Moving sideways is also non-threatening to bears. Do NOT run, but if the bear follows, stop and hold your ground. Like dogs, they will chase ﬂeeing animals. Do NOT climb a tree. Both grizzlies and black bears can climb trees.⁣⁣ Do NOT push down a slower friend (even if you think the friendship has run its course).

Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. Don’t we all? ⁣⁣Identify yourself by making noise so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal. Help the bear recognize you as a human. We recommend using your voice. (Waving and showing off your opposable thumb means nothing to the bear) The bear may come closer or stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell. A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening.⁣⁣

Find more tips, check out https://www.nps.gov/subjects/bears/index.htm

P.S. We apologize to any “friends” who were brought on a hike as the “bait” or were sacrificed to save the group. You will be missed. ⁣⁣