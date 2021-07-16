Native Hip Hop Is An Extraordinary Sound Combination

Watch the two videos below to experience... Native American hip hop?

It is a combination of music that has never been tried before. It's actually really good. A unique sound comes together when artist and dancer “Supaman” brings the two music forms together.

His real name is Christian Takes Gun Parrish.

He has been the recipient of the 2017 MTV VMA award for “Best Fight Against the System”! He is also a NAMA “Native American Music Award” winner, “North American Indigenous Image Award winner, and 7 “Tunney Award" winner. He was awarded The Aboriginal Peoples Choice Music Award in Canada for best video and was voted MTV’s new Artist of the Week!

His 2018 nominations brought him home awards for Best Hip Hop Album and Best Producer for the Indigenous Music Awards. His latest videos titled “Prayer Loop Song” and “Why” both have gone viral and have received millions of views on youtube and Facebook.

Here is the very creative and innovative PRAYER LOOP Song.

The second video I have for you is his song "Why". The video was shot outdoors and shot during an entire day to catch the changing sun.

If you liked those videos you love his YouTube channel.

Supaman's popularity on social media has him in high demand touring extensively throughout the U.S.A and internationally. He has performed for Google at the Google headquarters in San Francisco. He recently was asked to audition for America’s Got Talent and the Broadway play Hamilton. He is currently working with Taboo from the multi-Grammy award-winning group “Black Eyed Peas” looking to complete a project in the coming months.

Supaman will be performing at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Robbie Powwow Garden.

The award-winning Supaman—Christian Takes Gun Parrish—dedicates his life to spreading an empowering message of hope, pride, and resilience through his original art form. (Buffalo Bill Center).

Opening for Supaman on that day will be the Native drum group Crow Song Dogs.

Limited seating is available in the open grass arena. You are welcome to bring personal lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Please, no coolers or backpacks.