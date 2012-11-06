Natrona County 2012 General Election Results
These are results for political races within Natrona County.
Such issues include: Casper City Council, County Commissioners, School Boards, Retaining Judges, and the Library Proposition.
Those that are running unopposed are not listed, unless a write in candidate wins, or it's close.
Click here for Statewide Election Results.
Last updated posted: 9:05pm
Casper City Council Ward 1: (Top 2 Win) 100% reporting
Garry Yake - 19%
Tim Hamre - 23.88%
Bob Hopkins - 31%
Daniel Sandoval - 25.43%
Casper City Council Ward 2: (Top 2 Win) 100% reporting
Bill Brauer - 21%
Craig Hedquist - 27%
Janel Moore - 24%
Charlie Powell - 29%
Casper City Council Ward 3: 100% reporting
Stephen Cathey - 51.42%
Cordell Wistisen - 47.92%
Natrona County Commissioner: (Top 2 Win) 100% reporting
Forrest Chadwick - 27%
Matt Keating - 26%
Keith Goodenough - 20%
Gino Cerullo - 15%
Troy Bray - 4%
Linda Bergeron - 7%
Bar Nunn Town Council: 100% reporting
Jake Bigelow - 30%
Josh Brown - 38%
Lance Lyon - 16%
Vance Mockensturm - 14%
Evansville Town Council: 100% reporting
Ernest Blackford - 27%
Lyndon Lach - 11%
Tiffany Rayner - 31.33%
Doug White - 29.98%
Mills Mayor: 100% reporting
Marrolyce Wilson - 54%
Judie Herz - 43%
Mills Town Council: 100% reporting
Cecil Engels - 33%
Rosalie Coleman - 38%
Elsie Herbort - 28%
Mills Town Council: 100% reporting
Ruth Pitts - 50.05% or 475 votes
Kris Muggenburg - 48.68% or 462 votes
Natrona County School District #1 Board of Trustees: (Top 5 win) 100% reporting
Rita Walsh - 15%
Kevin Christopherson - 10.58%
Paula Reid - 10.46%
Elizabeth Horsch - 9.58%
Dana Howie - 9.47%
Shawnna Punteney - 8.36%
Mark Peterson - 7.82%
Stephen Sprecher - 7.72%
Marc Smith - 7.55%
Donn McCall - 7.23%
David Blaede - 3.23%
Gregory Flesvig - 3.02%
Casper College District Board of Trustees: (Top 4 win) 100% reporting
Susan Miller - 16.53%
Scott Bennion - 16.34%
Lauren Griffith - 15.34%
Matthew Loucks - 14.57%
Bill Hambrick - 14.01%
Bob Despain - 11.72%
Cliff Whitlock - 11.16%
Natrona County Conservation District Supervisor Rural: 100% reporting
Robert Shellard: 54%
Don Pavack: 46%
Retain Judge Park: 100% reporting
Yes: 80%
No: 20%
Retain Judge Wilking: 100% reporting
Yes: 81%
No: 19%
Retain Judge Brown: 100% reporting
Yes:82%
No: 18%
Retain Judge Huber: 100% reporting
Yes: 77%
No: 23%
Natrona County Fire Prevention District: 100% reporting
Keith Robinett - 27%
John Bentley - 21%
John Doyle - 15%
Bill Kossert - 14%
Curt Simpson - 9%
George Tillman Jr. - 14%
Casper Mountain Fire District Director: 100% reporting
Bill Chambers - 37%
Boardman Schulz - 32%
Margo Spurrier - 30%
Library Proposition: 100% reporting
For: 49.08% or 15,662 votes
Against: 50.92% or 16,250 votes