Netflix Announces ‘Wednesday’ Premiere Date

Netflix is putting a lot of marketing muscle behind Wednesday, hyping it as one of their big fall premieres. The new show is an update of The Addams Family focused on the brood’s daughter, now a bit older than the version of the character who has typically appeared in Addams Family movies, cartoons, and comics. It’s also the first TV show directed by director Tim Burton. (Smallville’s Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as the series’ creators and showrunners.)

The show has been in the works for the while, but Netflix finally just announced when you’ll get to see it. The show will premiere on streaming on November 23. Here is the new Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, talking about her character:

Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we've never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they're coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we've never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you've seen Wednesday, she's been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that's what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday.

If you missed it the first time around, here is the show's trailer:

And here is the series’ official synopsis:

From the imagination of Tim Burton, WEDNESDAY is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap.

Wednesday premieres on Netflix on November 23. Expect more news about the show at Netflix’s upcoming Tudum online fan event on Saturday, September 24.

