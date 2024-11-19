New Casper Family Dollar Location Now Open in Beverly Plaza

The Casper area now has its fourth Family Dollar store.

The newest retail outlet is located in Beverly Plaza, just a couple storefronts down from Big Lots. This past Thursday (November, 13th, 2024), was the their opening date.

The other three locations in the area are:

3654 Salt Creek Highway in Bar Nunn

723 CY Avenue in Casper

4749 W Yellowstone Highway in Mills

The Beverly Plaza location will be open on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday November 28th, 2024).

The American variety store chain now has over 8,000 locations in each state, except Hawaii and Alaska. Family Dollar was the second largest retailer of its type in the entire country, until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in back in 2015.

