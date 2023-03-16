Everything New on Disney Plus in April

April ends with one of the bigger original films on Disney+ in a while: Peter Pan & Wendy, a new live-action remake of Peter Pan (duh) from director David Lowery, who previously had a lot of success turning Disney’s Pete’s Dragon into a live-action film. The film stars Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, Alan Tudyk as George Darling, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, and Ever Anderson as Wendy.

There’s also the final few episodes of this season of The Mandalorian every week, plus new episodes of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and the new reality series Rennervations which, yes, is a reality show about Jeremy Renner.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in April 2023.

Sunday, April 2

New Library Titles

- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

- Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

Wednesday, April 5

New Library Titles

- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Disney+ Originals

The Crossover - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Journey to the Center of the Earth - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 22

Sunday, April 9

New Library Titles

- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Wednesday, April 12

New Library Titles

- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

- Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Rennervations - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

It's All Right! - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Chapter 23

Friday, April 14

New Library Titles

- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Wednesday, April 19

New Library Titles

- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Season 3 Finale, Chapter 24

Saturday, April 22

New Library Titles

- Secrets of the Elephants

Wednesday, April 26

New Library Titles

- Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

- Going Fur Gold (S1)

- Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Matildas: The World at Our Feet - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Friday, April 28

Disney+ Originals

Peter Pan & Wendy - Premiere

