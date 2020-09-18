Now You Can Get a Luxury Bunker in Case Yellowstone Erupts

Are you concerned about current instability in the world? Thinking that Yellowstone may erupt and ruin our day sometime soon? I have a solution for you. It's a community of survival bunkers in a remote part of South Dakota.

I kinda found this survival community by accident. It's called Vivos xPoint. They shared a video describing what their survival bunkers are all about.

According to a map featured on their website, they appear to believe that their remote part of South Dakota near the Wyoming border is safest in the event of the following catastrophes:

Yellowstone super-volcano eruption

Nuclear attack

Civil unrest in major American cities

Major earthquakes and/or tsunamis

I have to say that the bunkers look really nice and aren't that expensive. If I'm understanding correctly, they cost $35,000 and they offer a 99 year lease. There's no per-person charge. Pretty spiffy. They also shared details of how and why they designed their survival community.

If this sounds like something you want to explore, you can check out their available floor plans. They also have a ton of pics about what you'll see in your future underground home when/if the you-know-what hits the fan.

I've reached out to the company for more details on their community and will update this if I can get more pictures.

In past years, I might have laughed at something like this. But, with 2020 being what it is, I think there are many people who would consider looking into something like this...just in case.