Other People Agree That This is the Weirdest Law in Wyoming

By now, you're aware that Wyoming has some bizarre laws. In fact, every state has some very weird laws. We've recently even discussed what the '10 Most Bizarre Laws You Probably Didn't Know Existed'. It just so happens that one popular publication recently agreed that one of those laws is the weirdest law in the state of Wyoming.

The popular food publication, 'The Daily Meal' recently posted about the weirdest law in every state. Why they are talking about law and not food, I have no idea. But as a matter of opinion, I think a lot of Wyominites would agree that this particular law maybe the weirdest in the Cowboy State. Or at least it would be one of the weirdest anyway. So which law is it?

In Wyoming, it's illegal to drink and ski. I'm not sure why anyone would want to try that given the athleticism and hand-eye coordination needed to ski when you're sober, but that's the law. Here's what 'The Daily Meal' had to say about it:

It might be common sense not to mix skiing and drinking, but Wyoming officially has it on the books as a misdemeanor with a punishment of up to 20 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200. The law states that no one can take a ski lift or use any ski slope or trail while impaired by alcohol or any other drug. Whether you like to ski or not, taking a ride on the Aerial Tram at Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Teton Mountains. The tram climbs more than 4,000 feet in just 12 minutes, making it one of the coolest man-made marvels in America.

No Skiing and Drinking

Hopefully that beer doesn't belong to that guy skiing or he's in trouble!

Given the amount of snow we've had the past couple days, you almost don't even need to go to a ski resort to go skiing. Just step outside and find a snow covered hill (that's sarcasm, don't actually do that). But whatever you do, don't drink and ski. It's illegal in Wyoming! And one of the weirdest, if not, the weirdest law in Wyoming.

Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality

- Wyoming Expectation Vs. Reality

Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home Wyoming is home to well over 100 mammal species.

- Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home

5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming Brand new to Wyoming? Wyoming is a unique place, so here are a few bits of information that may help your transition to the Cowboy State go a bit more smoothly.

- 5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming