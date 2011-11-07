Pac-Man Enters the Real World In Creative Short Film [VIDEO]

It isn’t easy being Pac-Man. Having to live with a perpetual hunger for floating yellow dots while being chased by color changing apparitions is the kind of thing that we take for granted NOT having to deal with everyday.

The guys at Respect The Pact created the short film below, giving us a tiny glimpse into what it might be like to live like Pac-Man in real life.

Of course, if something like this happens to you in real life, you should probably seek therapy for your visual hallucinations.

Still, living as Pac-Man would be way better than being sucked into a game of human pinball. Gobble up some power pellets and watch a real life Pac-Man below.

