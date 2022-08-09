Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West’s Harassment – Report

Pete Davidson has reportedly been seeking the help of a trauma therapist in order to deal with the harassment he's been getting from Kanye West.

On Monday (Aug. 8), People published a report stating that a source close to Pete Davidson says the comedic actor has been in trauma therapy since April "in large part" due to threats and harassing social media posts aimed at him by Kanye West.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the source tells People.

Pete Davidson and Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian recently parted ways after dating for nine months. During that time, Pete has publicly been the subject of Kanye West's ire numerous time.

"[Pete] has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship," the source continues. "Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian started dating shortly after she split with Kanye West, which almost immediately got a reaction from Ye. Back in January, Kanye dissed Pete on The Game track "Eazy." After further taunts from Ye, Pete took a break from Instagram. Ye and Game would later drop a video for "Eazy," which appears to show Kanye kidnapping and burying Pete. Pete finally clapped back by bragging to Kanye about bagging his ex. Kanye would later be suspended from Instagram for 24 hours due in part to his bullying of Pete.

Most recently, Kanye posted a faux New York Times headline on Instagram that read "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28," in the wake of news that Pete and Kim had split. He has since deleted the post.

Pete has had a much-publicized battle with mental health. In May, Pete left his long-time gig at Saturday Night Live.