PHOTO: William H. Macy Spotted in Sheridan, Wyoming!

Somebody tell Fiona and Lip - Frank Gallagher is on the loose in Wyoming!

Actually, it's the actor who played Frank Gallagher for 11 seasons of the hit Showtime television show 'Shameless,' William H. Macy.

Macy was photographed with an adoring fan in Sheridan, Wyoming along with his wife Felicity Huffman.

This isn't the first time the power couple have been to Wyoming, either.

In 2014, Macy tweeted that he was "on his way to Jackson Hole." Macy was riding his motorcycle and he praised the roads upon which he drove.

Rumors say that Macy and Huffman have a house in Wyoming, but we'll save the investigating for another day. For now, let's just revel in the fact that Frank Gallagher thinks enough of Wyoming to pass out in front of its many bars.

