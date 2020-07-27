During a ceremony held Monday afternoon at Casper College, attendees got to hear firsthand the experience of a Casper mother whose son died serving overseas.

Megan Schafer described receiving a knock on her door the evening of January 15. When she answered, soldiers from the U.S. Army were there to tell her that her son, Spc. Jason J. Corbett, had died in combat.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also spoke at the ceremony and listed off the 22 Wyomingites who have died serving their country since the September 11 attacks.

According to Casper College, Remembering Our Fallen is a traveling memorial that features photos of the service men and women who have died during the Global War on Terror since the Sept. 11 attacks.

Here are some photos from Monday's ceremony: