Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper

The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department.

The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area.

Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation, police assured the community that this was an isolated event, and that the public was never in danger.

"We thank the public for remaining out of the area while we conducted the investigation and giving privacy to those who reside in the area," the news release stated.

At 7:12 a.m. today, police received the call about the deceased person.

