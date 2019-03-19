Police Stop Leads to Gun and Meth Charges for Casper Men

A traffic stop early Tuesday morning resulted in one man being arrested for concealed weapon and drug charges while another man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

William T. Jackson, 25, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on charges of wearing a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and taking a controlled substance into jail.

Kristofer R. Counts, 29, was also arrested Tuesday morning on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

According to court documents, a Casper police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Counts at Center and E. Street. Jackson was a passenger in the vehicle.

When the officer ran a criminal history check on Jackson and Counts, the officer learned Jackson was on probation.

The officer asked Counts to exit the vehicle and he was patted down. The officer then located a meth pipe and Counts advised he had a syringe in his other pocket.

Jackson was then asked to exit the vehicle and was patted down. The officer then located a plastic bag containing three pills.

When the officer began searching the vehicle, she could smell marijuana on the passenger side. When the officer began looking under the vehicle's seat, Jackson yelled that he had stashed a gun there. The officer then located a Ruger .22 that was loaded and had a round in the chamber.

The officer also found a jeweler's bag containing meth residue.

Jackson and Counts were then placed under arrest.

When he was being transported to the Natrona County Detention Center, a police officer asked Jackson if he had any other drugs on him. Jackson said no.

However, when Jackson was searched in the detention center, jail staff noted magnets attached to his underwear. Meth residue and a pill were stored in a sandwich bag were located in Jackson's genitals.

Jackson and Counts are expected to appear in Natrona County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday. .